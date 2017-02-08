Church to host prayer service

A Marion woman was drunken driving when she crashed her SUV into an Upper Sandusky home Wednesday afternoon and fled the scene, police said. Tonya M. Boltz's blood alcohol level was .205 percent, more than twice the .08 legal limit to drive in Ohio, when she drove her Jeep into the house at 436 S. Fifth St., causing minor damage, Upper Sandusky Police Chief David Olds said.

