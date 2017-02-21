Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100...

Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old with dementia

This Feb. 17, 2017, photo provided by the Erie County Jail in Sandusky, Ohio, shows Brittany Fultz, of Marblehead, Ohio, who police say was recorded performing a sexually provocative dance on a 100-year-old man with dementia in December 2016, at an assisted living center where she worked as a caretaker. Police said Fultz pleaded not guilty Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, to gross sexual imposition.

