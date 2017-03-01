Care Giver Busted For Giving 100-Year...

Care Giver Busted For Giving 100-Year-Old Man Lap Dance

Thursday Feb 23

I am not sure what would compel a 26-year-old woman to force a lap dance on a 100-year-old man with dementia, but that is exactly what Brittany Fultz is being accused of . Furthermore, why the hell would she have someone film it? Fultz did not act alone , but is the only one facing charges.

