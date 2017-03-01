Bickering over Gov. Kasich's travelin...

Bickering over Gov. Kasich's traveling State of the State passes ...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Cleveland.com

In this 2003 file photo, Michael Will, Sandusky's economic development specialist at the time, looks out at Sandusky harbor from the third floor of a building targeted for lakeside condominiums as part of a $132 million waterfront development in Sandusky. On April 4, Gov. John Kasich will give his 2017 State of the State address in the city on Lake Erie, west of Cleveland, that's best known as the home of Cedar Point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb 23 Marge 2
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb 14 They cannot kill ... 1
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07) Aug '16 bmeskin 126
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,339,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC