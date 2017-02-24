Banquet fetes top Huron County 4-H'ersFeb. 24, 1978 Today at
Tkach, a member of the Wakeman Blue Ribbon 4-H Club, was spokesman for the hundreds of 4-H'ers, club advisors and parents who truned out for the Norwalk Kiwanis Club's 43rd annual "Grade A" banquet at the Norwalk Junior High School. "This is the place tha tpraise si given and praise is due," said Tkach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb 23
|Marge
|2
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb 14
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|bmeskin
|126
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC