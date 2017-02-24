Banquet fetes top Huron County 4-H'er...

Banquet fetes top Huron County 4-H'ersFeb. 24, 1978 Today at

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Tkach, a member of the Wakeman Blue Ribbon 4-H Club, was spokesman for the hundreds of 4-H'ers, club advisors and parents who truned out for the Norwalk Kiwanis Club's 43rd annual "Grade A" banquet at the Norwalk Junior High School. "This is the place tha tpraise si given and praise is due," said Tkach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb 23 Marge 2
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb 14 They cannot kill ... 1
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07) Aug '16 bmeskin 126
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 279,295,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC