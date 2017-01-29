Norwalk attorney opens new officeWillard office has held a wide...

Norwalk attorney opens new officeWill...

Norwalk attorney opens new office

Sunday Jan 29

Next to the Willard Board of Education, a discreet set of stairs leads to a hallway and an office. The building, located at 110 1/2 Myrtle Ave., has been a law office for decades, but has just recently seen a new attorney move in: Paul Dolce of Norwalk.

