Macy's to close stores, cut jobs amid weak sales

Wednesday Jan 4

Macy's says it is eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and plans to move forward with 68 store closures, store after a disappointing holiday shopping season. The department store chain also lowered its full-year earnings forecast.

