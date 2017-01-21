Kubitz
Committed to providing the most advanced techniques, NOMS' Dr. Eugene Kubitz recently accepted an invitation to participate in a foot and ankle reconstruction course at the renowned DePuy Synthes Institute in California. The hands-on, cadaver surgical sessions focused on the latest reconstructive procedures and alternative methods for patients suffering from trauma to those extremities.
