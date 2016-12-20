Projects in Sandusky, Tiffin, Lima re...

Projects in Sandusky, Tiffin, Lima receive tax credits

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Toledo Blade

The Ohio Development Services Agency today announced nearly $23 million in Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits, including about $4 million for three northwest Ohio projects. "A community's historic buildings make it unique," ODSA director David Goodman said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07) Aug '16 bmeskin 126
Dollar General Cleveland Avenue Aug '16 Just wondering 2
std (May '06) May '16 yep yep 5
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,172 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,760

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC