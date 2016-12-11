Poconos soon to have largest indoor w...

Poconos soon to have largest indoor water park in U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Post-gazette.com

When Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Pocono Manor completes the expansion of its water park this spring, the 220,000-square-foot venue will surpass Kalahari's water park in Sandusky, Ohio, as the nation's biggest. The expansion will double the size of the water park and add a wave pool, eight slides, a bigger lazy river, a swim-up bar, an activity pool, a hot tub, a spa and cabanas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07) Aug '16 bmeskin 126
Dollar General Cleveland Avenue Aug '16 Just wondering 2
std (May '06) May '16 yep yep 5
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,250

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC