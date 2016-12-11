Poconos soon to have largest indoor water park in U.S.

When Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Pocono Manor completes the expansion of its water park this spring, the 220,000-square-foot venue will surpass Kalahari's water park in Sandusky, Ohio, as the nation's biggest. The expansion will double the size of the water park and add a wave pool, eight slides, a bigger lazy river, a swim-up bar, an activity pool, a hot tub, a spa and cabanas.

