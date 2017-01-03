O Plumber, Where Art Thou?
Without a debate opponent, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur instead spoke of her political career and plans for another term, while standing near an empty chair. Unlike Clint Eastwood at the Republican National Convention, Kaptur didn't pretend it was her political opponent.
Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.
