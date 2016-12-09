Norwalk man goes on trial for lifeHere are the top stories in the...

Norwalk man goes on trial for lifeHer...

Norwalk man goes on trial for life

Friday Dec 9

Peter R. Miller, 23, or Norwalk, went on trial today for his life in connection with the slaying of his younger brother, Robert, 23, last April 5 while the two men were on a fishing trip on the Huron River near Fries Landing. During his arraignment he entered a plea of innocent "by reason of insanity."

