NEWS Hexpol TPE expands in North America

Thermoplastic elastomer compounding group Hexpol TPE has started up a production and development unit in North America, the company announced Dec. 12. The news follows the group's recent decision to rename its Elasto and Mller Kunststoffe sites to Hexpol TPE as part of a global branding strategy. The new TPE facilities have been installed at Hexpol's RheTech Colors plant in Sandusky, Ohio and the products will be marketed under the Hexpol TPE name.

