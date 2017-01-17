Legionnaire's traveling memorial ignites patriotism
Through a pictorial timeline, Legionnaire Ron Smith is documenting and preserving the sacrifices America's men and women have made for more than 240 years to protect our nation's freedom. "The Spirit of America's Story - The Wall" is a 70-foot traveling exhibit that commemorates through images a timeline of the Revolutionary War to the Persian Gulf War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Male needing company 9/10
|Sep '16
|Out-of-towner
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07)
|Aug '16
|bmeskin
|126
|Dollar General Cleveland Avenue
|Aug '16
|Just wondering
|2
|std (May '06)
|May '16
|yep yep
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC