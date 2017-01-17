Legionnaire's traveling memorial igni...

Legionnaire's traveling memorial ignites patriotism

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: American Legion Magazine

Through a pictorial timeline, Legionnaire Ron Smith is documenting and preserving the sacrifices America's men and women have made for more than 240 years to protect our nation's freedom. "The Spirit of America's Story - The Wall" is a 70-foot traveling exhibit that commemorates through images a timeline of the Revolutionary War to the Persian Gulf War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandusky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Male needing company 9/10 Sep '16 Out-of-towner 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Volkswagen suit becomes class action (Nov '07) Aug '16 bmeskin 126
Dollar General Cleveland Avenue Aug '16 Just wondering 2
std (May '06) May '16 yep yep 5
See all Sandusky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandusky Forum Now

Sandusky Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandusky Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Sandusky, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC