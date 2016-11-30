Kalahari to open country's largest indoor water park
When the second phase of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Pocono Manor is completed in March, it will be the largest indoor water park in the country. It will eclipse the current record holder - the 173,000 square foot Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio - by nearly 50,000 square feet.
