Kochava Launches Tool For Ad Networks
Sandpoint, Idaho-based Kochava , a developer of software to optimize media spend, has launched a new tool for fraud abatement on ad networks. According to Kochava, its Fraud Console software will be available to ad networks, to help them fight mobile ad fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Techrockies.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sandpoint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|1 hr
|Wyte Ryno
|2
|Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir...
|Wed
|token
|2
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|May 31
|Casper Honkyham
|41
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 30
|Twospeed
|50
|Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Nigel Thornwasp
|3
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|May 24
|Princess Hey
|21
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|May 22
|Perelli
|76
Find what you want!
Search Sandpoint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC