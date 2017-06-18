Kochava Launches Tool For Ad Networks

Kochava Launches Tool For Ad Networks

Sandpoint, Idaho-based Kochava , a developer of software to optimize media spend, has launched a new tool for fraud abatement on ad networks. According to Kochava, its Fraud Console software will be available to ad networks, to help them fight mobile ad fraud.

