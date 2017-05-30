Intermax, Sandpoint reach deal
Intermax Networks announced they are the first company to enter into all of the required agreements with the City of Sandpoint to provide service on the city's Economic Development fiber network. "The city has worked for years to make this happen, and we're proud to have Intermax be the first provider on the city's network.
