Sandpoint woman finds Purple Heart at yard sale, returns it to veteran's family

Tuesday May 16

They say one man's trash is another's treasure, and that's exactly what one Sandpoint woman learned when she found a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and other WWII medals at a yard sale. Kahla Howard found the medals at an old neighbors moving sale last year, but after a year of trying to find the veteran who earned them, Howard finally took her quest to Facebook.

