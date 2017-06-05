Sandpoint Police Officer turns around...

Sandpoint Police Officer turns around driver's day, helps fix trailer stuck on highway

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

"I pull over to the left, get out and looked at the trailer," Jason said. "The bearing was gone, tire bent in and rubbing on the wheel well."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandpoint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boys sentenced in sexual abuse of TwinFalls gir... 17 hr token 2
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) May 31 Casper Honkyham 41
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) May 30 Twospeed 50
News Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15) May 26 Nigel Thornwasp 3
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) May 24 Princess Hey 21
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) May 22 Perelli 76
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) May 19 Gypsy Nomad 566
See all Sandpoint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandpoint Forum Now

Sandpoint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandpoint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Sandpoint, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC