Pink Martini, B-52's, Head and Heart join Sandpoint fest lineup - Tue, 02 May 2017 PST
The lineup, announced over the weekend, will feature returning favorites Pink Martini, 1980s icons the B-52's, reggae legends the Wailers, and Seattle indie folk stars The Head and the Heart, joining previously announced performers George Thorogood and the Destroyers and Jake Owen. Aug. 4: The B-52's , $54.95 Aug. 13: "Nordic Nights" grand finale featuring the Spokane Symphony, conducted by Gary Sheldon, $39.95 for adults, $10.95 for youth.
