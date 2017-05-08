Huckleberries: When a hornet comes calling, you can count life in Nana-seconds - Tue, 09 May 2017...
At 77, Cis Gors, of Kootenai, Idaho, discovered she can still move quickly, like, for example, when a hornet crawls up her pant leg and begins to sting. How fast did Cis get from the yard to the house to strip off her pants and shoes last week? "Nanoseconds," according to her Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Sandpoint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|May 6
|Jpml5101
|86
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 5
|Kristytru
|44
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Apr 16
|Bob
|39
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|Apr 16
|Daddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sandpoint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC