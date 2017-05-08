Huckleberries: When a hornet comes ca...

Huckleberries: When a hornet comes calling, you can count life in Nana-seconds - Tue, 09 May 2017...

At 77, Cis Gors, of Kootenai, Idaho, discovered she can still move quickly, like, for example, when a hornet crawls up her pant leg and begins to sting. How fast did Cis get from the yard to the house to strip off her pants and shoes last week? "Nanoseconds," according to her Facebook page.

