Alliant adds Idaho broker to Americas division

Tuesday

Summit owner Angela Oakes, along with the entire Summit management team and staff, will join Alliant and continue to service clients from its Sandpoint Idaho, offices. The addition of the smaller brokerage is the latest in a series of planned acquisitions throughout eastern Washington and northern Idaho as Newport Beach, California-based Alliant continues to add high-performing regional firms to its growing Alliant Americas division, Alliant said in a statement.

