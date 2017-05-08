After derailment, Sandpoint mayor con...

After derailment, Sandpoint mayor concerned about more trains in area

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

It's no secret how beautiful Lake Pend Oreille is: The clear water, the snow-capped mountains, but according to the mayor in Sandpoint, a second railroad bridge is going to be built on Lake Pend Oreille. Rongstad says thankfully the trains weren't carrying oil or any other hazardous materials, and thankfully it wasn't over Lake Pend Oreille.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandpoint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) May 6 Jpml5101 86
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) May 5 Kristytru 44
Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ... Apr 25 John Cathy 1
Review: Kase Parking Enforcement Apr 21 Del feeny 1
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr 21 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Apr 16 Bob 39
I want some kinky perverted girl Apr 16 Daddy 3
See all Sandpoint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandpoint Forum Now

Sandpoint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandpoint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Sandpoint, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC