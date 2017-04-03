Sandpoint teacher pleads not guilty
A former Idaho teacher accused of having sex with a student has pleaded not guilty. The Bonner County Daily Bee reported 48-year-old Nichole Thiel, of Coeur d'Alene, pleaded not guilty on Monday and has a four-day jury trial scheduled for August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sandpoint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Thu
|mnc
|32
|The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot...
|Apr 4
|kiwipalmer
|1
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|Apr 4
|patrickharris
|1
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|1
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|3
|Christina Marfice is another imbecile
|Mar 29
|K-Mac
|2
|Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ...
|Mar 29
|K-Mac
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sandpoint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC