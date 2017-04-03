Quest Kodiak secures European approval

Quest Kodiak secures European approval

Quest Aircraft has secured European certification for the Kodiak 100 single-engined turboprop, allowing deliveries of locally registered versions of the 10-seat utility type to begin. Europe is already home to six Kodiaks operated on the US N-register.

