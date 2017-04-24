Police search for wanted Sandpoint ma...

Police search for wanted Sandpoint man who ran from officers on foot

Friday Apr 21

Friday afternoon the Idaho State Police was on a traffic stop with a Daniel J Springsteel from Sandpoint when he fled from officers on foot. Police advice not to make contact with him, but to call 9-1-1 if you know where he might be or see him.

