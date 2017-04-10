Murder suspect released, charges dropped

Murder suspect released, charges dropped

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Murder charges have been dismissed against a North Idaho man accused of killing an elderly woman in her home. Nathan Utt was arrested late Friday night in Spokane and charged with First Degree Murder.

