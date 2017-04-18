Huckleberries: Montana reader agrees: Lake Coeur d'Alene is 'best ...
In this Aug. 3, 2012, file photo, attorney Scott Reed talked about winning the distinguished attorney award from the Idaho Bar Association in Coeur d'Alene. In the Parting Shot of Huckleberries today, D.F. Oliveria opines that Reed is worthy of another honor posthumously An old friend from Kalispell, Montana, agreed with the mini-rant here at Huckleberries against criticism of Lake Coeur d'Alene by a Boise columnist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Sandpoint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|4 hr
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|5 hr
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|10 hr
|The view sucks
|38
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Apr 16
|Bob
|39
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|Apr 16
|Daddy
|3
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|Apr 11
|reviewboise
|2
|The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot...
|Apr 4
|kiwipalmer
|1
