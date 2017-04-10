Elderly woman murdered in Bonner Coun...

Elderly woman murdered in Bonner County identified, suspected killer still at large

Update: Bonner County Sherif's Office have identified the elderly woman murdered Thursday as 78-year-old Shirley Ann Ramey from Hope. Deputies in Bonner County are searching for 41-year-old Nathan Lane Utt, a transient they believe murdered an elderly woman Thursday.

