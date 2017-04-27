Correcting and Replacing: Sears Appliance & Hardware Store in...

Correcting and Replacing: Sears Appli...

PONDERAY, Idaho, April 27, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance ExpertsA ," the refresh of the Sears Appliance & Hardware Store in Ponderay/Sandpoint, Idaho culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017. Throughout the celebration weekend, consumers are invited to enjoy an additional discount of 10 percent off almost everything in the store.* Located at 300 Bonner Mall Way #102 in Ponderay, the store refresh includes a new product assortment, redesigned merchandising, new fixtures & signage, and comprehensive employee training, among other changes.

