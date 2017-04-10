Body found behind Coeur d'Alene motel identified
Coeur d'Alene Police have identified the body of the man found behind the Two Lakes motel near a small pond. The man's body, found on the east side of Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive south of Sherman Avenue on April 6, has been identified as 43-year-old Larry Duane Long of Polson Montana.
