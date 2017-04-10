4 Things to Know for April 7th
President Donald Trump ordered air strikes against Syria yesterday, just days after the regime allegedly used chemical weapons on its own people. 59 tomahawk missiles were launched from two American destroyers in the Mediterranean in order to take out an air base used by Syrian warplanes for that chemical attack.
