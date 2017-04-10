4 Things to Know for April 7th

4 Things to Know for April 7th

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

President Donald Trump ordered air strikes against Syria yesterday, just days after the regime allegedly used chemical weapons on its own people. 59 tomahawk missiles were launched from two American destroyers in the Mediterranean in order to take out an air base used by Syrian warplanes for that chemical attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandpoint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Apr 6 mnc 32
The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot... Apr 4 kiwipalmer 1
Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing... Apr 4 patrickharris 1
I want some kinky perverted girl Apr 1 Daddy 1
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Apr 1 Daddy 3
Christina Marfice is another imbecile Mar 29 K-Mac 2
News Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ... Mar 29 K-Mac 3
See all Sandpoint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandpoint Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Bonner County was issued at April 10 at 4:22PM MDT

Sandpoint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandpoint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Sandpoint, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,025 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC