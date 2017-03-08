Senate backs emergency road bill
The Senate has voted unanimously in favor of SB 1141, the emergency road-repair bill that shifts $52 million to weather-related repairs in the current budget year. "It's an unusual year and the damage is not done," said Sen. Shawn Keough, R-Sandpoint, co-chair of the Legislature's joint budget committee.
