Sandpoint Ranger District issues temp...

Sandpoint Ranger District issues temporary road closures

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Sandpoint Ranger District is issuing a temporary road closure on several Forest Service roads in Bonner County due to thawing and excessive moisture. The road closure is to prevent damage to soft roadbeds n Butler Creek Road, Grouse Creek Road and Trout Creek Road because of Trout Creek drainage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandpoint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) 13 hr Doylesav11 75
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Sat Callie 16
News Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $... Mar 18 lakramer1211 1
My hottie sister Mar 17 Mysis 1
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Mar 11 Garidjidoo 84
Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09) Mar 10 Misty4770 10
Pain Anxiety and others Available Mar 4 Lost 1
See all Sandpoint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandpoint Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bonner County was issued at March 20 at 2:38PM MDT

Sandpoint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandpoint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Sandpoint, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC