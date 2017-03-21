Remains of Benewah County woman found...

Remains of Benewah County woman found in Heyburn State Park

The remains of Jacquelyn D. Grider have been found in Heyburn State Park, the Benewah County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Dave Resser said that Mrs. Grider's remains were found by officers in Kootenai County this week near Heyburn State Park.

