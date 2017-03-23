Racist fliers found in Sandpoint, Idaho

Racist fliers found in Sandpoint, Idaho

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

SANDPOINT, Idaho - According to Sandpoint Police, racist fliers have been distributed in Sandpoint, Idaho. A KHQ viewer initially alerted us to the fliers and sent us a copy of one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

