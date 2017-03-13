Pastor Tim Remington plays piano at A...

Pastor Tim Remington plays piano at Altar Church

Sunday Mar 5

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Monday marks exactly one year since Pastor Tim Remington was shot six times in the parking lot of Altar Church in Coeur d'Alene. Remington has spent the last year recovering.

