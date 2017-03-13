Mudslide closes road in Pend Oreille ...

Mudslide closes road in Pend Oreille County

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Highway 31 at mile post 11 is closed in both directions until further notice due to a mudslide in Pend Oreille County. Due to weight restrictions, Washington State Patrol says all traffic except commercial vehicles are being diverted to Sullivan Lake Road.

