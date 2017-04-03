Laughing Dog housewarming

Laughing Dog housewarming

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Spokane 7

The party from 2 to 9 p.m. will feature the Zags game on multiple TVs at 3, live music by local singer/songwriter Justin Lantrip at 6 and a trio of new beers a limited-release Bock at the Moon, seasonal Dogs of Helles lager and year-round American Amber along with familiar favorites. The Sandpoint-area brewery moved to a bigger facility last summer at 805 Schweitzer Plaza Drive in Ponderay , a mile north of its former location.

