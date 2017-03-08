ITD budget set; Rep. Dixon backs off ...

ITD budget set; Rep. Dixon backs off on plan to cut $7M from personnel

The Legislature's joint budget committee set a budget for the Idaho Transportation Department this morning that's $585,100 less than the governor's recommendation, because JFAC wants ITD to hold off on new cloud- based security software until it can consult with the state's newly created director of information security in the governor's office; otherwise, the $666.7 million budget, which includes no state general funds, is identical to the governor's recommendation. It reflects a 1.5 percent increase from this year.

