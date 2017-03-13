Idaho Senate votes to repeal state's ...

Idaho Senate votes to repeal state's 6% tax on groceries - Thu, 16 Mar 2017 PST

In a dramatic showdown on the floor of the Idaho Senate, backers of removing the state's 6 percent sales tax from groceries successfully held off a series of amendments proposed by the Senate's top GOP leader to a House-passed tax cut bill, and instead pushed through new amendments to convert the measure into a bill repealing the tax on groceries. "This is a matter of equity.

