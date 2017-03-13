Idaho Senate votes to repeal state's 6% tax on groceries - Thu, 16 Mar 2017 PST
In a dramatic showdown on the floor of the Idaho Senate, backers of removing the state's 6 percent sales tax from groceries successfully held off a series of amendments proposed by the Senate's top GOP leader to a House-passed tax cut bill, and instead pushed through new amendments to convert the measure into a bill repealing the tax on groceries. "This is a matter of equity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Sandpoint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Blameless
|14
|Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $...
|6 hr
|lakramer1211
|1
|My hottie sister
|19 hr
|Mysis
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Mar 11
|Garidjidoo
|84
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|Mar 10
|Misty4770
|10
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
Find what you want!
Search Sandpoint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC