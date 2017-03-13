Idaho Senate kills anti-motorcycle profiling bill that House had...
Here's how North Idaho senators voted in the 13-22 vote against HB 123, the anti-motorcycle profiling bill: Voting no: Sens. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow; Shawn Keough, R-Sandpoint; Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene; and Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens. BOISE - Idaho's anti-motorcycling bill, which had earlier passed the House unanimously, was defeated in the Senate today on a 13-22 vote, after some senators said it'd allow motorcycle gang members wearing colors a new way to wiggle out of arrests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Sandpoint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Mar 11
|Pasquali
|11
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Mar 11
|Garidjidoo
|84
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|Mar 10
|Misty4770
|10
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 18
|Andy
|13
|Dog found on Grouse Creek
|Feb '17
|carrie peterkin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sandpoint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC