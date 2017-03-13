Idaho Senate kills anti-motorcycle pr...

Idaho Senate kills anti-motorcycle profiling bill that House had...

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Here's how North Idaho senators voted in the 13-22 vote against HB 123, the anti-motorcycle profiling bill: Voting no: Sens. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow; Shawn Keough, R-Sandpoint; Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene; and Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens. BOISE - Idaho's anti-motorcycling bill, which had earlier passed the House unanimously, was defeated in the Senate today on a 13-22 vote, after some senators said it'd allow motorcycle gang members wearing colors a new way to wiggle out of arrests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandpoint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Mar 11 Pasquali 11
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Mar 11 Garidjidoo 84
Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09) Mar 10 Misty4770 10
Pain Anxiety and others Available Mar 4 Lost 1
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Feb 24 just a guy 74
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Feb 18 Andy 13
Dog found on Grouse Creek Feb '17 carrie peterkin 1
See all Sandpoint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandpoint Forum Now

Sandpoint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandpoint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Sandpoint, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC