Gross Parental Rights Violations Exposed by Liberty Counsel in Northern Idaho
Principal Mary Jensen admitted the secrecy under which school staff and others had operated. Some of the same adults had even facilitated kids meeting off-campus at a local library under the supervision of "supportive" third parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sandpoint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Done
|12
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Mar 11
|Garidjidoo
|84
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|Mar 10
|Misty4770
|10
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 18
|Andy
|13
|Dog found on Grouse Creek
|Feb '17
|carrie peterkin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sandpoint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC