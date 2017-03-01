Full Show Audio: Umphrey's McGee Welc...

Full Show Audio: Umphrey's McGee Welcomes Jeff Grady In Idaho

Umphrey's McGee held the second of two shows at The Hive in Sandpoint, Idaho Thursday night. UM utilized a songlist rather than a fully written pre-show setlist for the improv-heavy performance that featured special guest Jeff Grady sitting-in on a The Clash cover.

