Continue reading this blog post

March IPA Madness continues at Manito Tap House with a fourth weekly round of blind tasters of four Washington IPAs; the top customer vote-getter joins previous winners Georgetown Bodhizafa, Bale Breaker Topcutter and Perry Street in the Final Four showdown next week. A Yakima Craft Brewing tasting starting at 4 at the North Spokane Growler Guys includes Good Monk Belgian-style pale, 1982 Amber, Vern IPA and Lincoln Ave. coffee stout.
