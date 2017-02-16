Shook Twins forgo the traditional folk formula
Identical twin sisters Laurie and Katelyn Shook are doing their part to give indie-folk a makeover. As the two frontwomen of the five-piece Shook Twins, they play music that, while rooted in folk traditions, is augmented with samples, looping and beatboxing, as well as a rhythm section that gives the music real heft.
