Sex-starved teacher - kissed pupil, 16, in class and later...
Cops launched a probe after the teen, now 17, told a counsellor at Lake Pend Oreille High School, Idaho, last December that he and Thiel romped at her home in Sandpoint a year earlier. Principal Dan Nicklay said: "I understand that some may feel blindsided by the revelation of this news, but we were advised by our attorney to remove Mrs Thiel from the school setting."
