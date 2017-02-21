Police say former Pend Oreille teache...

Police say former Pend Oreille teacher had sex with teen student

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

A former high school teacher in Idaho has been charged with a felony after her student told a counselor that they had sex. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that 48-year-old Nichole Thiel of Coeur d'Alene is charged with sexual battery of a minor between the ages of 16 and 17 and is due in court March 1. Sandpoint Police say Thiel had sex with a male student at a condominium in Sandpoint in December 2015, when she was 46 and the student was 16. The teen told investigators that he began communicating with Thiel on social media before the sexual encounter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sandpoint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) 15 hr just a guy 74
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Feb 18 Andy 13
Dog found on Grouse Creek Feb 9 carrie peterkin 1
Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16) Feb 7 Brendal 5
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 29 Well Well 38
News Dover ID trial referenced at DeVos hearing Jan 28 MADRONE 2
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
See all Sandpoint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sandpoint Forum Now

Sandpoint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sandpoint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Sandpoint, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,132,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC