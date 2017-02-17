JFAC approves funding reductions for Veyo contract, CAT fund balance; boost for CBD oil trial
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved a long list of supplemental appropriations this morning, additional spending proposals or spending reductions within the current budget year, all by unanimous, 20-0 votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sandpoint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Andy
|13
|Dog found on Grouse Creek
|Feb 9
|carrie peterkin
|1
|Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|Brendal
|5
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 29
|Well Well
|38
|Dover ID trial referenced at DeVos hearing
|Jan 28
|MADRONE
|2
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Boise Mugshots (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|Alex
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sandpoint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC