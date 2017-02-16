Huckleberries: Just a-swingin' and re...

Huckleberries: Just a-swingin' and rememberin' Maj StormoGipson - Tue, 07 Feb 2017 PST

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Justin StormoGipson chose a fitting way to honor his beloved, late wife, Maj, a Coeur d'Alene pediatrician who drowned in a 2013 rafting accident. He donated a swinging bench overlooking viewtiful McEuen Park and Tubbs Hill on the Coeur d'Alene waterfront.

